88,773 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.