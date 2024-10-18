A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

View Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.