AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

