Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.37. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 11,001 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACST. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Acasti Pharma comprises 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading

