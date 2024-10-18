Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 298,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 918,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Acutus Medical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

