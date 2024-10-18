Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 49,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

