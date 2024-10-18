Adrian Kinkaid Buys 83,728 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 83,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,349.12 ($4,373.36).

On Wednesday, September 4th, Adrian Kinkaid purchased 120,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,700.97).

LON:FAB opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.52. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

