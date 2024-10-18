Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.01 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.71). 506,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 160,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £673.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.18.

In other news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($32,404.23). 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

