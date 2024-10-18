AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $215.63 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.28 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AVAV

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.