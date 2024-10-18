Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $115.01 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

