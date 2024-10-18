Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $85.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

