Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$20.00 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.70.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$18.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$20.47. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

