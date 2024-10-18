Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

