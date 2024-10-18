Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30.

DDOG opened at $126.22 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 93.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

