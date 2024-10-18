Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

