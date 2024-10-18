Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Andrew Ross Acquires 67,385 Shares of Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Ross purchased 67,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £858,484.90 ($1,121,030.16).

Alliance Witan Stock Up 0.5 %

ALW opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.06) on Friday. Alliance Witan has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,242 ($16.22).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.