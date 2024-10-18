Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ (AMR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

