Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.42. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.