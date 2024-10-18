Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

