American Battery Technology (ABAT) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the "Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 -$52.50 million -1.06 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.21 billion $272.82 million 19.41

Profitability

American Battery Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares American Battery Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors 5.02% 27.42% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 252 1146 1508 17 2.44

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.52%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 10.24%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

American Battery Technology rivals beat American Battery Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

