American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 578.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $67,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

