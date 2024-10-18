American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American International Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 853,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,491,000 after acquiring an additional 258,553 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American International Group
In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American International Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
