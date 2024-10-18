AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $23,251,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.