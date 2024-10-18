Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silvercorp Metals Q2 Earnings

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,174 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,916 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

