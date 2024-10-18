Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Co. & Q1 Earnings

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.