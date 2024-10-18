Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $21.57

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,739.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 145,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $2,730,312.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,728.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 741,926 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 34.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

