Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $77.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
