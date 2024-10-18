Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $142.46

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

