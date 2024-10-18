Analyzing Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) and Its Rivals

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.98 billion $78.06 million 42.19

Profitability

Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -89.12% -180.70% -28.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 75 480 719 8 2.51

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies competitors beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

