Analyzing Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Randstad and Robert Half, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00

Robert Half has a consensus price target of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Randstad.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 26.91 Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.18 $411.15 million $3.34 20.13

This table compares Randstad and Robert Half”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Robert Half is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad N/A N/A N/A Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robert Half beats Randstad on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

