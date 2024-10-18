Analyzing ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ThermoGenesis and Imagin Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThermoGenesis -153.43% -4,838.39% -107.53% Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThermoGenesis and Imagin Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThermoGenesis $9.61 million 0.00 -$17.98 million ($5.14) 0.00 Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Imagin Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThermoGenesis.

5.8% of ThermoGenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of ThermoGenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ThermoGenesis and Imagin Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThermoGenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imagin Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThermoGenesis currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 999,900.00%. Given ThermoGenesis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThermoGenesis is more favorable than Imagin Medical.

Summary

ThermoGenesis beats Imagin Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and internationally. The company provides medical device products for automated cell processing. Its clinical bio-banking applications include AXP II Automated Cell Separation System, an automated fully closed cell separation system for isolating stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company’s point-of-care applications include XP Point-of-Care System, an automated, fully closed, sterile system that allows for the rapid and automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and PXP-1000 System, an automated, fully closed system that provides fast, reproducible separation of multiple cellular components from blood with minimal red blood cell contamination. Its cell processing products comprise X-Series products for general laboratory use, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, and X-Mini for high efficiency small scale cell purification. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services for cell and cell-based gene therapies. It markets and sells its medical device products through independent distributors, as well as direct to end-user customers. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Imagin Medical

(Get Free Report)

Imagin Medical Inc., a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer. The company is also developing technologies to visualize and treat urologic cancers through minimally invasive surgery, including bladder and prostate cancer. It has a license agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC to develop and commercialize the i/Blue Imaging System. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.