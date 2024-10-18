Antonio F. Neri Sells 250,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

