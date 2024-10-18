AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.33 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.41). AO World shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 464,839 shares traded.

Get AO World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AO World

AO World Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AO World

The company has a market capitalization of £631.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,760.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45.

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,340,000 ($3,055,628.10). Corporate insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.