Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

