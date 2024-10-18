ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Critical Survey

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARC Resources and Cooper Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cooper Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Cooper Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 22.19% 15.68% 9.46% Cooper Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Cooper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ARC Resources and Cooper Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.41 $1.18 billion $1.48 11.41 Cooper Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cooper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Cooper Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Cooper Energy

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons in Australia. The company produces offshore gas liquids from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria, as well as onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia. It also operates Manta and Gummy gas and liquids fields in the Gippsland Basin. Cooper Energy Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

