ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.46.

ARX stock opened at C$23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.47. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

