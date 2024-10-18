Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.