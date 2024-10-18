Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 411 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $123.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

