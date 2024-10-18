Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 9 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,456,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,221.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

