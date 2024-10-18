Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion and a PE ratio of 396.42. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

