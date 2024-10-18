Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

