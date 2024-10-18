Asset Dedication LLC Has $228,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

