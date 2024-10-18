Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zoetis by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 409,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

