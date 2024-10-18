Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

