Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000.

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

