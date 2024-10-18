Asset Dedication LLC Sells 124 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

