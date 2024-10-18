Asset Dedication LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.