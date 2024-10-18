Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.4 %

ASUR stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97,404 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

