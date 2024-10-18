Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Forecast for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Shares of CP opened at C$112.05 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

