AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,372,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,256,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $26,755,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.27.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

